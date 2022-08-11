The SBU is conducting an investigation against General Marchenko due to his interview about the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings against a high-ranking military officer who disclosed some details of the military plans of the Armed Forces in an interview.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

She did not disclose the name of the officer, but "Babel" sources in the law enforcement agencies informed that it is about the head of defense of Mykolaiv — General Dmytro Marchenko and his recent interview with the publication "RBK-Ukraine".

"The other day, the SBU found that the interview of a high-ranking military officer with a well-known publication contains information that, according to certain indicators, reveals information about the content of strategic (operational) plans for the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issues of training, organization of combat operations," she said.

Maliar added that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, is working to prevent and counteract the leakage of important military information, as the leakage of such information disrupts the plans of the Armed Forces, and the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against Ukraine.