The administration of the President of Russia, together with the special services of the Russian Federation, agreed to the creation of a new structure. Its main task will be to implement an informational "action" to discredit the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in European countries.

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the occupiers are creating a website of the fake "Zelensky Foundation" on which they will offer foreigners and foreign institutions to join its "activities".

They also plan to create an "assortment line of the Fund" and register it on European trading platforms. The Russians want to develop the work of the organizational structure of the "Fund" in European countries according to the principle of "network marketing". In their opinion, this will enable active dissemination of information in the European media space.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence learned what the Russian provocateurs had already managed to do as of August 10:

created the "Fund" website;

prepared fake screenshots of what appeared to be publications of well-known mass media about the creation of the "Fund" for distribution on social networks;

created a base of "network leaders" and bloggers to further spread the fake;

prepared memes and comments for social networks.

Therefore, a full-fledged "launch" of the project and the start of a wide media promotion campaign are expected in the near future.

Ukrainian intelligence officers call on the international community not to trust Russian fakes and to receive information about Ukraine exclusively from verified sources.