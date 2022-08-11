The Russians shelled the yard of a residential building in Kharkiv

On the night of August 11, the Russian military once again shelled Kharkiv. In particular, they hit the yard of a residential building.

The Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported on this.

According to him, there are no victims.

"At 04:28 a.m. another night shelling of Kharkiv. Only four "strikes", one by one. There is already information about a hit in the yard of a residential building in the center of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district. Let me repeat — a residential building! Thank God that everyone is alive and no one is injured," wrote Terekhov.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the oblast administration, added that during the past day, the enemy continued massive shelling of populated areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Izyum districts.