Hungarian MOL paid for the transit of oil through Ukraine. “Transneft” should resume pumping

The Russian monopoly “Transneft” and Hungaryʼs largest energy group MOL stated that the flow of oil through the “Druzhba” pipeline through Ukraine should resume after almost a week of shutdown.
This is reported by Radio Svoboda (“Radio Liberty”).
MOL stated it assumed the transit fee for using the Ukrainian section of the pipeline. Oil supply may resume within a few days.
The Slovak Economy Minister, Richard Sulik, also stated on Facebook that the flow of oil was being restored, but did not provide details.
- "Druzhba" is the largest oil pipeline in the world, it was built to transport oil from Russia to the countries of Central and Western Europe. The route of the oil pipeline runs from Russia to Belarus, where it branches into two branches: the northern (Belarus, Poland and Germany) and the southern (Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary).
- The day before, "Transneft" reported that the supply of oil in transit through Ukraine via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline has been stopped since August 4. The Russians said that they could not pay for the transit because of the sanctions. The shutdown affected countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.