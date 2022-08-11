Hungarian MOL paid for the transit of oil through Ukraine. “Transneft” should resume pumping

The Russian monopoly “Transneft” and Hungaryʼs largest energy group MOL stated that the flow of oil through the “Druzhba” pipeline through Ukraine should resume after almost a week of shutdown.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda (“Radio Liberty”).

MOL stated it assumed the transit fee for using the Ukrainian section of the pipeline. Oil supply may resume within a few days.

The Slovak Economy Minister, Richard Sulik, also stated on Facebook that the flow of oil was being restored, but did not provide details.