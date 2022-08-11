The Armed Forces eliminated 43 000 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 169 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 43 thousand military killed, as well as:

1 846 tanks;

4 100 combat armored vehicles;

974 artillery systems;

261 rocket salvo systems;

134 air defense means;

232 aircraft;

193 helicopters;

772 operational-tactical level drones;

185 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

3 018 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

90 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.