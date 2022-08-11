News

The Armed Forces eliminated 43 000 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 169 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 43 thousand military killed, as well as:

  • 1 846 tanks;
  • 4 100 combat armored vehicles;
  • 974 artillery systems;
  • 261 rocket salvo systems;
  • 134 air defense means;
  • 232 aircraft;
  • 193 helicopters;
  • 772 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 185 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 3 018 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 90 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.