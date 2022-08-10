”Ukroboronprom” signed an agreement on cooperation with 18 Danish defense companies

State concern "Ukroboronprom" and the Danish Defense and Security Industries Association (DI Defense and Security Industries Association) concluded a cooperation agreement. The Association includes 18 Danish defense companies.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukroboronprom".

The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities in wartime conditions and in the longer term, to strengthen the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

In particular, cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine in the fields of unmanned and maritime systems, cyber defense, as well as potential production cooperation is possible.

"The world is changing, and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is on these changes. The situation requires our solidarity, and it also places the responsibility on Western democracies, organizations, and companies to support the Ukrainian people," said Joachim Finkielman, director of the Danish Defense and Security Industry Association.