In Italy, an investigation began against a volunteer who is fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces. He is accused of being a mercenary

In Italy, an investigation was launched against a resident of Genoa, who is a volunteer fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia.
The agency ANSA writes about it.
The investigation against 19-year-old Kevin Ciappalone is being conducted under the article of mercenary. The agency notes that the boy faces from two to seven years in prison. The investigation began after Chiappalone gave interviews in which he said he wanted to leave to defend Ukraine after hearing Putin talk about "denazifying the country."
The boy, having no experience of serving in the army or using weapons, came to Ukraine through the Polish border. After the training stage, he is now fighting in Donbas as part of the Foreign Legion.
- A Ukrainian soldier has already been tried in Italy. On July 12, 2019, the court of the Italian city of Pavia sentenced national guard Vitaly Markiv to 24 years in prison on charges of murder based on a prior conspiracy with a group of Italian journalists Andrea Rocchelli. In May 2014, Rockelli and Russian translator Andriy Mironov were killed by shelling near Mount Karachun near Slovyansk. The prosecutor built the charges on the testimony of one eyewitness, whose name is William Roguelon. This is a journalist who was also from Rocchelli, but survived.
- In November 2021, the Milan Court of Appeal acquitted Markiv. The very next day, he flew to Ukraine. Vitaly spent 3 years and 4 months in an Italian prison.