In Italy, an investigation began against a volunteer who is fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces. He is accused of being a mercenary

In Italy, an investigation was launched against a resident of Genoa, who is a volunteer fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia.

The agency ANSA writes about it.

The investigation against 19-year-old Kevin Ciappalone is being conducted under the article of mercenary. The agency notes that the boy faces from two to seven years in prison. The investigation began after Chiappalone gave interviews in which he said he wanted to leave to defend Ukraine after hearing Putin talk about "denazifying the country."

The boy, having no experience of serving in the army or using weapons, came to Ukraine through the Polish border. After the training stage, he is now fighting in Donbas as part of the Foreign Legion.