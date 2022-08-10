Businessman Hennadiy Korban does not know the “true reasons” for his deprivation of citizenship, but he singled out separate versions for himself

Ukrainian businessman Hennady Korban, whose citizenship was terminated, said that he did not know the "real reasons" for this decision, but he singled out several versions for himself. He told about this in an interview with the BBC.

For himself, the businessman singled out several versions that were in the public space. The first is allegedly due to meetings with the American politician, Victoria Spartz: "I can answer this question: I met her once when she was passing through the Dnipro on the way to Zaporizhzhia. She visited the defense headquarters, they talked mainly about how combat brigades of weapons should be equipped, how applications should be made. I did not discuss with her the Office of the President, any people from there."

The second version in the press is a friendship with journalist Yury Butusov, who criticizes the government in his articles.

The third option, which Korban calls the most likely, is a "systemic misunderstanding that arose during the war between the regional government and the Cabinet of Ministers."

When asked who initiated the termination of his citizenship, Korban answered: "The president signed this decree. It was probably prepared by his subordinates, Mr. Yermak as well, they discuss similar things together, even make decisions on similar issues together."

Korban does not know the "real reasons", but said that he plans to return to Ukraine and hopes that the decision regarding his citizenship will be changed.

Korban also noted that the lawyers advised him not to reveal any questions about relations with the state of Ukraine, other relations, in the interview, in order not to influence the proceedings in the courts.