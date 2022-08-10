The Prime Minister of Japan reshuffled the composition of the government to distance himself from the scandalous church group

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, changed the composition of the government in order to distance himself from the countryʼs scandalously known "Unification Church" organization, which may have included the murdered the former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

This is reported by Kyodo News.

The prime minister retained only Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, trhe Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, and the Finance Minister, Suzuki Sunichi. Yasukazu Hamada, who held this position from 2008 to 2009, now has a new defense minister in the country. The previous minister was the brother of the murdered Shinzo Abe, he received support from the "Unification Church" in the last election. In total, seven government officials lost their positions due to their ties to the organization.

Support for Kishidaʼs cabinet fell to its lowest level since he took office last October, from 59% to 46%. The vast majority of respondents stated that they want clarifications about the connections of politicians with the "Unification Church". Followers of the church in Japan have been condemned for illegally obtaining money from people through threats, including citing "inherited karma".

In addition, on July 8, an attempt was made on the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who later died in the hospital, during a pre-election rally in Japan. The attacker told the investigators that his mother made "devastating donations for the family", and Abe allegedly promoted the ideas of this church.