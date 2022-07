In the Japanese city of Nara, a 40-year-old man attempted to assassinate former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The politician was shot in the back while giving a speech, he fainted.

This is reported by Kyodo.

The former leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party spoke as part of the campaign for the House of Councilors elections scheduled for Sunday.

It is known beforehand that the bullet hit both lungs. Shinzo Abe was flown to the hospital by air. The attacker was detained.