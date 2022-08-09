The Russians want to annex the captured territories of Mykolaiv Oblast to the occupied Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers plan to annex the captured territories of Mykolaiv Oblast to the occupied Kherson Oblast. They want to do this allegedly for "social benefits".

This was stated by the representative of the occupation administration, Kateryna Gubareva, writes TASS.

"We are discussing a lot whether TV channels will be broadcast in these territories, whether we will pay social benefits there. Therefore, it was decided to join such territories to Kherson oblast, so that pensions and social benefits can be paid there, and mobile communications can be provided," she said.

Currently, the Russian occupiers control up to 10% of Mykolaiv oblast — these are parts of the Mykolaiv and Bashtan districts. The largest settlement in the occupation is the city of Snihurivka, where more than 10,000 people lived before the war.