The Ministry of Defense of Georgia denied the transfer of personal data of Georgian volunteers in Ukraine to Russia

The Ministry of Defense of Georgia denied the information spread by the opposition TV channel "Mtavari" that it had transferred to Russia the personal data of Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the agency.

In the plot, it was said that the personal files of the Georgian military fell into the hands of the so-called Peopleʼs Prosecutorʼs Office of the Peopleʼs Republic of Ukraine, which published their photos allegedly from the former training base of the Ukrainian military near Lysychansk. In particular, it is about Georgian officer Mikheil Kamkhadze, who has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2017. The occupiers published documents with complete information about him and his family members.

"The personal file of Mykheil Kamkhadze was transferred from the Ministry of Defense to the commissariat of the relevant district and is kept there in its original state. This makes it impossible to transfer personal files of reserve officers from any institution. The appropriate service will establish whether the documents shown in the media footage are really a personal matter and where they were found in Ukraine," replied the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.