The situation at the front on August 9: the Russians are trying to break through to Bakhmut and along the western outskirts of Donetsk — on Babel maps

Russian troops in Donbas are trying to advance in only two directions — to try to reach the outskirts of Bakhmut and push the Armed Forces of Ukraine away from the western outskirts of Donetsk. They also resort to tactical offensives in the direction of Siversk and Vuhledar. Meanwhile, the Russian army transfers most of its forces to Kherson oblast.

See the situation at the front on August 9 on the "Babel" maps.

Kharkiv oblast

the Russians continue to shell the populated areas of the region along the entire contact line, including Kharkiv;

throughout the region, the Russians mostly do not try to attack and defend themselves;

the invaders tried to advance south of Balaklia, but without success;

from Izyum, Russia withdrew a significant part of the troops to other directions. This allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out tactical counter-offensives and liberate the villages of Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, and Mazanivka in the direction of Slovyansk.

Donbas

in Donbas, Russian troops have chosen several directions where they are trying to advance;

attempts of the Russians to advance on Bogorodichna were unsuccessful;

Russian troops did not advance in the direction of Siversk either. Attempts to attack Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka ended without success;

at the same time, the pressure around Bakhmut continues. Russian troops captured Pokrovskoye and are fighting on the outskirts of Soledar. Also, from Pokrovske, they are trying to attack the outskirts of Bakhmut;

the invaders are trying to break through to the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. Attempts to attack Kodema and other villages around Bakhmut were repulsed by the Armed Forces. In the village of Vershyna, the Russians have partial success;

also, the Russian army began an active offensive along all the western outskirts of Donetsk. Fierce fighting continues to the south of Avdiyivka, on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka, as well as in Pisky and Mariintka;

near Vuhledar, the Russians are trying to get to the outskirts of the city again, but to no avail.

South

in the south of Ukraine, the situation has not yet changed, artillery duels continue here without advances from either side.

Kherson oblast