The Ukrainian Armed Forces received 50 Turkish “Kirpi” armored personnel carriers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 50 Turkish armored personnel carriers Kirpi (”Hedgehog” in Turkish). They all go to the frontline.

This was reported in the Operational Group Kakhovka of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The whole world wants Ukraine to win over the bitter enemy. New Turkish Kirpi armored personnel carriers were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another delivery of 150 units is expected soon," the group stated.

Lawmaker and representative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense Yuriy Mysyagin said that Kirpi received two brigades of marines.