The SSU exposed an agent of the Russian FSB in the Kharkiv Department of the Security Service — this is a former official of the City Hall

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained an employee of the coordination headquarters of the SSU Office in the Kharkiv oblast, who worked for the Russian special services. At the request of the Russian Federation, he joined the Ukrainian special service shortly after the large-scale invasion of Russia.

The SSU reported this on August 9.

The agent is a former official of the Kharkiv City Council, he was recruited by a personnel officer of the FSB, who found him himself. In exchange for cooperation, Russia offered the man security guarantees for him and his family if the Russian Federation managed to capture the oblast.

Thanks to his official position, the detainee passed on Ukrainian Intelligence to Russia about the armed forces of the Russian Federation, as well as about the plans and activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and special services. The occupiers used this information to redeploy their own units to protect themselves from artillery strikes. In addition, Russia used these data to plan sabotage, artillery and targeted missile attacks on strategic objects in Kharkiv. The agent transmitted the collected information to a representative of the Russian special services through closed communication channels. Law enforcement officers detained a man after he asked a representative of the special services of the Russian Federation to hit the object where the personnel of the SSU is located.

Currently, the agent was informed of suspicion under part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) and arrested.