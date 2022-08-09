The SSU exposed all the collaborators who joined the “MVD (MIA) of Russia” in Zaporizhzhia. There is a list of the names of the managers

The Security Service of Ukraine identified all the collaborators who joined the ranks of the occupying "Ministry of the Russian Federation" in Zaporizhzhia. 17 persons have already been charged with suspicion.

According to the SSU, the so-called "MVD" (MIA — Ministry of Internal Affairs) suppresses resistance and intimidates residents of the temporarily occupied part of the region. For this, they use repressive methods, mass persecution and detention of citizens on fabricated pretexts. There are also known cases of abduction of people who were then tortured, beaten or threatened with physical violence.

Collaborators from the "MVD" (MIA) also rob the homes of local residents who have left for the controlled territory. In addition, fake law enforcement officers besieged local entrepreneurs, including heads of farms, with a "tribute".

The SSU named the names of some of the people who are part of the "leadership" of the occupying body: