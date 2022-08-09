News

Russia lost 300 of its soldiers yet

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Russia has already lost 42 640 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine — +300 over the past day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of August 9.

Russia also lost:

  • 1 817 tanks (6 over the past day);
  • 4 076 armored combat vehicles (6);
  • 964 artillery systems (4);
  • 261 rocket salvo systems (no changes);
  • 133 air defense means (1);
  • 223 aircraft;
  • 193 helicopters (1);
  • 757 drones (3);
  • 185 cruise missiles (3);
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 998 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (5);
  • 87 units of special equipment (1).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the last day in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.