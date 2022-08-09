Russia lost 300 of its soldiers yet

Russia has already lost 42 640 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine — +300 over the past day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of August 9.

Russia also lost:

1 817 tanks (6 over the past day);

4 076 armored combat vehicles (6);

964 artillery systems (4);

261 rocket salvo systems (no changes);

133 air defense means (1);

223 aircraft;

193 helicopters (1);

757 drones (3);

185 cruise missiles (3);

15 warships/boats;

2 998 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (5);

87 units of special equipment (1).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the last day in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.