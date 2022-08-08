Pentagon: The Russian army has already lost 70-80 thousand soldiers in Ukraine

The US Department of Defense believes that the Russian army lost about 70-80 thousand soldiers in Ukraine. This includes both the wounded and the dead.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Colin Kahl, writes CNN.

“I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians have probably taken 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months. Now that is a combination of killed in action and wounded in action, that number might be a little lower, little higher, but I think that’s kind of in the ballpark,” he said at the briefing.

According to him, such a number of losses on the part of Russia is very significant, considering the fact that the army did not achieve any of the set goals.

"Ukrainian fighting spirit and will to fight is undeniable and, I think, much higher than the average will to fight on the part of Russia, so I think that gives the Ukrainians a significant advantage," he added.