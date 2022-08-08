Akhmetov is preparing a new lawsuit against Russia for UAH 450 million. This time — regarding the losses of “Ukrtelecom”

Ukrtelecom, owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov, is preparing to file a lawsuit against Russia. They will demand compensation for damages and the value of destroyed, damaged and lost property.

This is reported by Forbes.

Ukrtelecomʼs losses are estimated at UAH 450 million. This amount is not final and does not take into account the operating profit not received due to the cessation of economic activity.

"This is the fair value of assets located in temporarily occupied territories, where we were forced to stop the economic activity. This amount may increase because now the recording and assessment of the damages caused to the company assets located in the territories controlled by Ukraine is ongoing," said Ihor Yaremchuk, the director of strategy and business development of the company in an interview with SPEKA.

Due to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the Ukrtelecom company lost control over the infrastructure in almost 900 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

At the beginning of June, Ukrtelecom counted 175 damaged buildings and technological sites, 34 of which were completely destroyed. The company claims that hundreds of networks of various levels are also damaged.

In the first half of 2022, the company "Ukrtelecom" reduced its income by 15.6% — to 2.9 billion hryvnias, compared to the same period in 2021.