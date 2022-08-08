Prime Minister Shmyhal: Germany has promised to help Ukraine receive €8 billion in aid from the European Union

Germany promised to help Ukraine receive macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of €8 billion. Earlier, the mass media wrote that it was the Germans who were blocking the allocation of these funds.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced this on his Facebook page.

"Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive the next €8 billion in macro-financial assistance from the EU and will take the lead in this process. This was assured by the Federal Minister of Finance of Germany, Christian Lindner, during our online conversation," he noted.

According to him, Germany has already provided significant financial assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. The Germans also support the process of delaying Ukraineʼs debt repayment and launching a new special program with the IMF.