Since the beginning of the war, the National Bank has received more than UAH 20 billion in a special account — 19 of them have already been transferred to the army

Since the beginning of the war, the National Bank of Ukraine has received more than UAH 20 billion in special accounts to help the Ukrainian military — 19 of them have already been transferred to law enforcement agencies.

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

Over UAH 90 million came into this account last week, while the NBU sent a billion hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense.

Since the beginning of the war, the National Guard has received 950 million, the National Police — 1.6 billion, the Ministry of Defense — 14.4 billion, the State Border Service — 980 million, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection — 912 million, and the State Service for Emergency Situations — 18.2 million.

In total, of the received 20 billion hryvnias, a little over 7 billion are transfers from abroad in foreign currency.

"Funds came both from citizens and enterprises in Ukraine, and from the international community (in particular, from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, France, Canada, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and many other countries of the world)", says the message.

Currently, 1.57 billion hryvnias remain in the special account.