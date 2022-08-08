The Ministry of Health explained in which cases you should call “103”

The Ministry of Health has published recommendations on when to call 103.

The agency explained that more than 153 000 calls were made to the "ambulance" just over the past week. 26% of calls required only telephone consultation. Another 7% were false. Brigades left for a call in 47% of cases.

"If, during the communication, the dispatcher discovers the reasons for the departure of the ambulance, he (or she) will send the team to the patient. If there are no such grounds, a telephone consultation will be provided," explained the Ministry of Health.

Also, the patient can be referred to a family doctor if his condition is not urgent, but requires examination or examination by a doctor.