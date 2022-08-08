Five wanted persons were caught in Mykolaiv during the curfew

During the strengthened curfew in Mykolaiv, it was possible to catch five wanted persons. In total, about 20 criminal proceedings were initiated during this period.

This was reported by the head of Mykolayiv oblast administration, Vitaly Kim.

"I apologize for the inconvenience caused over the weekend, but it was worth it. About 20 registered proceedings. Five wanted persons were caught. Found equipment that was registering fake accounts and so on," Kim stated in a video message.

The head of the oblast administration noted that it was also possible to "deal with" one group, which "will not interfere now."