A curfew will be introduced for two days in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, a long curfew will be introduced from 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv oblast administration, Vitaly Kim.

"Today I signed an order according to which a curfew is introduced on the territory of Mykolaiv from 11:00 p.m. on August 5, 2022 to 5:00 a.m. on August 8, 2022. I ask everyone to understand, plan the weekend and make purchases for these two days," noted Kim.

The city closes on weekends, so you will have to go around it. Bridges will not be built.