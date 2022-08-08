The occupiers bombarded Vinnytsia with “Kyndzhal” supersonic missiles

On August 7, the Russian occupiers attacked several military facilities in Vinnytsia oblast with “Kyndzhal” supersonic missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force Command.

The main carrier of such missiles is the MiG-31 fighter, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers can also be used. This is the newest type of missiles that Russia has in its arsenal. After being put into service in 2018, according to the PS, only a few dozen of them were released. The warhead of the Kh-47M is 500 kg, the speed of the missile is from 3 500 kmph to more than 12 000 kmph.

After launch from the plane, the rocket rises to a great height in the upper layers of the atmosphere. And when approaching a target along a ballistic trajectory, it can develop a speed of about 12 000 kmph.

"The tactical and technical characteristics of this missile do not allow the existing air defense means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to effectively detect and destroy it," the Command emphasizes.