In Chernihiv, a Court convicted a russian soldier who fired at a residential building from a tank to 10 years in prison

The Desnian District Court of the city of Chernihiv convicted to 10 years in prison the russian soldier, Mikhail Kulikov, who fired from a tank at an apartment in a high-rise building on the outskirts of the city.

This was reported by the publication "Grata".

"I want to apologize once again to everyone who was affected by this. Morally and physically. What was done to me, I repent — from the very beginning and until now, for almost six months. I sincerely apologize. Sorry. I just want to go home to my family. Thank you for everything," Kulikov said in his last words.

On February 26, a Russian soldier, together with the commander of the tank battalion, Leonid Shchyotkin, drove along Kiltseva in the direction of Oleksandrivka. At that moment, he was ordered to turn the turret of the tank in the direction of the high-rise building and shoot at it. The occupier executed the order and hit the apartment on the 10th floor, almost completely destroying it. There were no people inside at that moment.

On the same day, February 26, the tank of Kulikov and Shchotkin was destroyed, and they were both taken prisoner. On May 24, both tankers were charged with violating the rules of war.