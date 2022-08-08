YouTube launched automatic Ukrainian subtitles.
The platform did not officially announce the expansion of speech recognition technology into Ukrainian. The appearance of automatic Ukrainian subtitles was noticed by several specialized publications.
To enable subtitles in Ukrainian, you need to select the "Subtitles" section in the settings, select "Automatic translation" and find Ukrainian in the list. Machine translation technology can make mistakes. YouTube previously warned about this.
- In June , YouTube launched the Ukrainian platform "Learning" with content for high school students, which will allow schoolchildren to easily find educational content.