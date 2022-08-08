The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands an investigation from CBS News due to the publication about Ukraineʼs sale of Western weapons on the black market

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, demands from the American television and radio company CBS News to conduct an internal investigation due to the publication that Ukraine allegedly sells Western weapons on the black market, and only "30%" of the weapons supplied by the West reach the front.

"Congratulations on the first step, but it is not enough. You have misled a huge audience by sharing unsubstantiated claims and undermining the credibility of providing vital military aid to a nation resisting aggression and genocide. There should be an internal investigation into who did this and why,” he tweeted in response to CBS Newsʼ statement.

The television and radio company reported that its material will temporarily not be promoted on social networks, it will be revised and updated.