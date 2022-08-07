The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 20 occupiers and their equipment in the south of the country

In the south, the Ukrainian military killed 23 Russian invaders in one day. The occupantsʼ equipment was also destroyed, the Operational Command "South" reported.

The Armed Forces destroyed the radar station of one of the anti-aircraft missile systems, the anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir-S1" and military vehicles among other things.

They also added that there remains a threat of rocket attacks and artillery fire in the reach zone. Сoastal waters remain closed for swimming as there is a danger of mines.