News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 300 Russian invaders in the last day

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 165 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 42,200 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,805 tanks;
  • 4,055 armored combat vehicles;
  • 958 artillery systems;
  • 260 MLRS;
  • 132 air defense means;
  • 223 aircraft;
  • 191 helicopters;
  • 750 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 182 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 2,978 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 86 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk direction.