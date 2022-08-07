The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 300 Russian invaders in the last day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 165 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 42,200 people killed, as well as:

1,805 tanks;

4,055 armored combat vehicles;

958 artillery systems;

260 MLRS;

132 air defense means;

223 aircraft;

191 helicopters;

750 operational-tactical level drones;

182 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

2,978 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

86 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk direction.