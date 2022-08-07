They are firing artillery. The spokesman of the Air Force explained why the air defense is powerless in the frontline cities

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, commented on the Ukrainiansʼ petition on the air of the "Kyiv" TV channel with a request to strengthen air defense in Kharkiv and other front-line regions.

According to him, the frontline cities (Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia) suffer primarily because of rocket and barrel artillery. And because of the threat of such shelling, the air alarm signal is also activated if there is information about shelling by "Grad", "Tornado" or "Uragan".

"People also perceive it as a missile attack, although it is an attack by rocket artillery, against which, unfortunately, air defense is powerless," Ignat explained, adding that anti-aircraft missile complexes also cannot shoot down such targets, since an anti-aircraft missile is designed to shoot down other air targets, at the same time the "package" "Grad" (40 rockets) flies for a few minutes.