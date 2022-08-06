In response to the petition, Zelensky instructed Zaluzhny to consider the issue of strengthening the Air Defense Forces of Kharkiv and the region

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responded to the petition on strengthening the air defense of Kharkiv and the region. It gathered 25,296 votes out of the 25,000 required.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the leadership of the state and the defense forces have implemented a number of diplomatic, organizational and technical measures to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine.

The president added that air defense of the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv oblast is part of the all-Ukrainian system. And the responsibility for the organization and management of this system is borne by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

Therefore, Zelensky instructed Zaluzhny to consider the issue of strengthening the air defense of Kharkiv and the region and to inform the author of the petition about the results of this consideration.