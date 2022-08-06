Azerbaijan announced that it captured Mount Buzdukh in Nagorno-Karabakh

Mount Buzdukh and the heights around it came under the control of the Azerbaijani army.
This is reported by AZERTAG with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
"After clarifications carried out by our units on the ground: Mount Buzdukh and the surrounding heights came under the control of the Azerbaijani army," the message reads.
- Mount Buzdukh is located near the village of Vank in the Kelbajar District of Azerbaijan on the Terter River. Until recently, this territory was controlled by the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.
- In the evening of August 3, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the implementation of the "Revenge" operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani troops captured the height of Girkhgiz, the village of Saribaba along the Karabakh ridge, as well as other important commanding heights. At the moment, the Azerbaijani military is arranging captured positions and building access roads.