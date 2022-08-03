Azerbaijan reported on the operation “Revenge” in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the evening of August 3, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the implementation of the "Revenge" operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"In the morning of August 3, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, intensively fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Lachyn district. As a result, soldier Anar Kazimov died from a bullet wound," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.

Also, "elements of illegal Armenian armed formations" tried to seize the height of Girkhgiz and create new combat positions there.

After that, the Azerbaijani military retaliated with Operation "Revenge" and captured the Girkhgiz height, as well as the village of Saribaba along the Karabakh ridge and a number of other important commanding heights. At the moment, the Azerbaijani military is arranging captured positions and building access roads.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also reports on the destruction of several combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations, and an airstrike on a military unit in the village of Yukhari Orat. Several D-30 howitzers, military equipment, and a large amount of ammunition were also destroyed during the "Revenge".