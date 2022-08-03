Azerbaijan reported on the operation “Revenge” in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the evening of August 3, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the implementation of the "Revenge" operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"In the morning of August 3, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, intensively fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Lachyn district. As a result, soldier Anar Kazimov died from a bullet wound," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.
Also, "elements of illegal Armenian armed formations" tried to seize the height of Girkhgiz and create new combat positions there.
After that, the Azerbaijani military retaliated with Operation "Revenge" and captured the Girkhgiz height, as well as the village of Saribaba along the Karabakh ridge and a number of other important commanding heights. At the moment, the Azerbaijani military is arranging captured positions and building access roads.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also reports on the destruction of several combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations, and an airstrike on a military unit in the village of Yukhari Orat. Several D-30 howitzers, military equipment, and a large amount of ammunition were also destroyed during the "Revenge".
- On the night of November 10, 2020, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Russiaʼs Putin signed a joint statement on ending the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, which lasted for a month and a half (since September 27). The sides suffered significant losses — thousands of soldiers were killed, and hundreds of civilians were wounded during the shelling of cities. In this war, Azerbaijan won 40% of the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, including the city of Shusha.
- In July this year, Aliyev accused Russia and Armenia of violating the agreements that were spelled out in the declaration on the cessation of hostilities. Later, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Hryhoryan, promised to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh in September.