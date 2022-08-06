Macedonia handed over four planes to the Armed Forces. These are SU-25s, which the country purchased from Ukraine in 2001

Macedonia handed over four SU-25 aircraft to the Ukrainian army. It purchased these planes from Ukraine in 2001 for €4 million.
This was reported by the Mkd.mk publication the other day.
The fact of the transfer of the planes on August 5 was confirmed by the adviser to the head of the Office of President Mykhailo Podoliak. He also noted that Macedonia sent tanks to Ukraine.
- During the conflict in June 2001, Macedonia purchased four SU-25 fighter jets from Ukraine — three single-seaters and one two-seater. These aircraft are intended for direct infantry support. During the conflict, they flew several sorties in support of Macedonian security forcesʼ ground operations.
- In the spring of 2003, the Ministry of Defense of Macedonia stated that the Armed Forces of the country did not need combat aircraft, and in 2004 the aircraft were mothballed. Now they were sent back to Ukraine.