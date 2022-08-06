The remains of a plane that crashed in 1968 were found in a glacier in Switzerland

In Switzerland, the remains of a small motor plane that crashed there in 1968 were found among the Aletsch Glacier.

The plane was found by tourists. Previously, people did not walk this route, but due to the melting of the glaciers, the guides had to adjust the paths. In the 1970s, the terrain around the plane crash was complex.

The police found that the tourists found the remains of the Piper Cherokee plane. In 1986, three residents of Zurich were on board. After the disaster, they were found, but the technical capabilities at that time did not allow to retrieve the plane.