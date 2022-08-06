The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six warehouses and hit Russian control points in the south

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian warehouses, command posts and accumulations of equipment and manpower in the south during the day.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

During the day, the Armed Forces hit two control points of the 76th Airborne Assault Division and the 49th Army in Chornobayivka, as well as the command post of the battalion tactical group in Bruskinske and a cluster of Russian equipment in Oleshky. In addition, Ukrainian troops burned down six ammunition depots in Beryslav and Kherson districts.

Confirmed enemy losses: 79 soldiers, four T-72 tanks, two Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, a gun emplacement, a radar station, a command and staff vehicle, 10 armored vehicles, and 1️1 other vehicles.