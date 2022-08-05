In Great Britain, the source of the Thames dried up for the first time due to the heat

The head of the Thames has moved more than 8 kilometers downstream due to abnormal heatwaves in the UK.

The Guardian writes about it.

During this yearʼs prolonged drought, the riverʼs outflow moved from its official starting point near Cirencester. River experts say that this has happened for the first time.

"Following a long period of dry weather, the source of the Thames in Gloucestershire has dried up and a weak current is now only visible 5 miles [8 kilometres] downstream at Somerford Keynes," said Rob Collins, director of policy and science at the environmental group Rivers Trust.

Thames Water [which provides water, drainage, and wastewater services in London and the surrounding counties of southern England] has not yet introduced restrictions on water use. Instead, Britons are being asked to be careful with tap water, including turning off the tap while brushing their teeth.

The government was disappointed that the water company did not introduce a ban on the use of hoses. But Thames Water warned that the ban could be introduced in the future.