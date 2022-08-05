The Security Service of Ukraine detained the ex-Deputy Head of Intelligence. He has been working for Russia since 2014

The former Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) of the Ministry of Defense was informed of suspicion of treason, assault on the life of a law enforcement officer and illegal possession of weapons.

This was reported by the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the major general worked for the Russian special services since 2014, passing them secret information on the current military and political situation in the country, as well as on the preparation of the Armed Forces to counter Russian aggression. Through him, the enemy received information about the Ministry of Defense, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the Academy of the Ground Forces, military-industrial state enterprises, and could also know about the intelligence connections of the special services of Ukraine in the occupied territories.

It is indicated that the major general was the deputy head of the MDI of the MOU from 2008 to 2010. Then he worked in various positions of this department, as well as in the ranks of the leadership of the State Space Agency of Ukraine.

SSU officers detained the suspect at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia. During the search of his office, he tried to shoot the representatives of the task force with a pistol. The suspect is currently under arrest.