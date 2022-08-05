Kevin Spacey was ordered to pay $31 million to the creators of the series “House of Cards”

American actor Kevin Spacey was ordered to pay the authors of the TV series "House of Cards" $31 million.

This is reported by The Guardian.

In November 2021, the actor was ordered to pay this amount due to accusations of sexual harassment. Spacey filed an application to overturn this decision, but a court in Los Angeles rejected his request.

The creators of the series described in their statement of claim that Spacey was removed from the series after allegations that he "systematically harassed and sexually harassed young men with whom he worked throughout his career in film, television and theater projects."

Spacey starred on House of Cards for five seasons, playing politician Frank Underwood, before he was fired from the show after the allegations surfaced.