They take away land and business. The Russians force Ukrainians to issue Russian passports in the south occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians continue the forced passporting of the Ukrainian population, The Ukrainian Intelligence reports.

According to her, for the residents of Melitopol and its surroundings, the occupiers have made public requirements regarding "land shares" — they must be reissued, and this can only be done if you have a Russian passport. If this is not done, then the land is taken away by them.

Also, the occupiers established that from the beginning of September of this year, the license plates of the Ukrainian model will be changed to temporary ones with subsequent re-registration. It is also possible to reissue numbers only with a passport of the Russian Federation.

On the way out of the city, at checkpoints, the occupiers continue to check men, in particular, to examine tattoos.

Meanwhile, in the occupied territory of the Kherson oblast, the "minister of agrarian policy", Kovalev, calls on agricultural producers to register their activities and pay "taxes" according to the legislation of the Russian Federation. Those who refuse will be deprived of their land ownership rights, and agribusiness owners will be expelled from the region.

In Kamyanske city, the occupation administration is transferring the activities of local businesses to tax standards in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.