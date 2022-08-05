The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Dmytrivka village in the Izyum direction and liquidated a lot of enemyʼs equipment

The Armed Forces of Ukraine freed the occupiers and took full control of Dmytrivka village, in the Izyum district, of the Kharkiv oblast. At the same time, the fighters eliminated a lot of enemy equipment and infantry.

It was reported by the head of Kharkiv oblast administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

"Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are occupying favorable positions and have strengthened their own positions. Details later," he wrote.

Active fighting continues on the contact line. The enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Husarivka, Izyum district, but the offensive ended in failure — the Russians retreated with losses.

"Our military has other successes in the Kharkiv oblast. We continue to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and help them achieve victory," urged the head of Kharkiv oblast administration.

The Dmytrivka village is located in the Oskil community of the Izyum district.