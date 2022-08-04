Ukraine received a €1 million grant from Albania

The state budget of Ukraine received grant funds from the government of Albania in the amount of €1 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine together with the Embassy of Ukraine in Albania ensured the receipt of financial aid to the accounts of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

"The support of our international partners accelerates the victory of Ukraine. We are grateful to the Government of Albania for supporting our country in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion. These funds will strengthen the stability of the financial system of Ukraine," said the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko.

The money will be used to finance priority budget expenditures.