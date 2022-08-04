President Zelensky appointed Yaroslav Yanushevych as the head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, appointed Yaroslav Yanushevych to the position of the head of the Kherson oblast state administration.

The President signed the corresponding decree on August 4.

Yaroslav Yanushevych was born in 1978 in Kyiv. He has an education in "finance", "law" and "social development management". Since 1996, he worked in various positions in the State Tax Inspectorate of Kyiv, since 2001 — in the State Tax Administration of Ukraine, in 2006-2007 he was the deputy head of this administration.

From 2011 to 2013, he was the deputy head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine. In 2013, he held the position of general director of the state enterprise "Dokument". In 2013-2014, he was the deputy head of the State Financial Inspection of Ukraine. From 2014 to 2016, he was the executive director of the "Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center" enterprise.

Since 2016 — adviser to the general director of the state enterprise "Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center".