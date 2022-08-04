Ozzy Osbourne released an exclusive record in the colors of the Ukrainian flag

Frontman of the legendary group Black Sabbath, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne released his album Patient Number 9 on an exclusive record in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

This is stated on the artistʼs website.

Hereʼs what it looks like:

"In February, my son Jack worked with Third Wave Volunteers to evacuate orphans with special needs from Ukraine. Ukraine is in desperate need of help right now, especially since the war started, so itʼs only right to work on such an important cause," wrote Ozzy Osbourne in the description for the record.

On the website of the musician, it is noted that "Volunteers of the third wave" work to ensure that orphans with special needs in Ukraine, who have adoptive parents from the United States, leave for the United States.