The prosecutorʼs office notice of suspicion of the Russian military for torturing residents of Kyiv oblast. He simulated the execution of civilians

The Prosecutorʼs Office has noticed of suspicion against a Russian military officer, the commander of a combat vehicle, who tortured civilians in Lubyanka village (Kyiv oblast).

It is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The suspicion was reported in absentia to the commander of the combat vehicle of the 1st assault platoon of the 5th assault company of the 2nd battalion tactical group of the Russian Armed Forces. He is accused of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation of Lubyanka, a soldier stopped three locals on the street and, threatening to shoot them, ordered them to go to the premises controlled by the occupiers.

There he interrogated men about their affiliation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the Territorial Defense Forces. The Russian put a bag on the head of one of the detainees, tied his hands behind his back and beat him on the head with the butt of a machine gun. After that, he put the three men on their knees and continued to beat them all. At the same time, he shot in the direction of the men, imitating their execution. One by one, he took the detainees to the basement, where he forced them to undress and looked for symbolic tattoos on their bodies.