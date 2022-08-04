The US Senate ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

The Senate of the US Congress ratified the treaty on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. 95 out of 100 senators voted in favor of joining, with only one vote against — the Republican Senator, Josh Hawley, from Missouri.

This is reported by CNN.

The head of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that this decision will further strengthen NATO, which is extremely relevant against the background of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Officially, the US ratification procedure will be completed after the relevant documents are signed by the President, Joe Biden. He already called this decision a historic demonstration of the deep commitment of both parties to support NATO.