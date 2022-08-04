News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 41 500 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 162 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 41 500 people killed, as well as:

  • 1 789 tanks;
  • 4 026 combat armored vehicles;
  • 946 artillery systems;
  • 260 rocket launcher systems;
  • 118 air defense means;
  • 223 aircraft;
  • 191 helicopters;
  • 742 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 182 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 960 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 83 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.