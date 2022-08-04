The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 41 500 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 162 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 41 500 people killed, as well as:

1 789 tanks;

4 026 combat armored vehicles;

946 artillery systems;

260 rocket launcher systems;

118 air defense means;

223 aircraft;

191 helicopters;

742 operational-tactical level drones;

182 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

2 960 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

83 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.