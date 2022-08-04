Russians fired 60 shells from “Grad” on Nikopol

At night, the Russians shelled the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast from “Grad”s and “Hurricane”, respectively.

It was reported by the head of oblast administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol twice, 60 shells from “Grad”s landed on residential quarters. Previously, people were not injured.

One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged, and about three dozen farm buildings were also affected. There were fires in two private yards. Firefighters tamed the flames.

Buildings and equipment of three local enterprises, as well as more than 100 solar panels, were damaged by the shelling.

Two power lines were cut in the city. More than three thousand Nikopol citizens were left without electricity. Emergency teams of electricians are working on site.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy covered the Karpivsk and Shyrokivsk communities with "Hurricanes".

There is destruction of housing in Shyroke. A 44-year-old woman was injured. She was given help, the victim is being treated at home.