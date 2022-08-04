The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called Russiaʼs statements about “readiness” for peace talks a smokescreen

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized that statements by the Russian side about readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine are a "smoke screen".

According to him, Russia is still "focused on the war."

"There is nothing more cynical than the fact that Putinʼs henchmen say that Russia is ready for peace talks. We hear and see this "readiness" every day: artillery strikes, rocket terror against the civilian population, mass atrocities. Russia remains focused on the war, everything else is just a smokescreen," Kuleba said.